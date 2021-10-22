Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

