Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Clearwater Paper stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
