OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,209 First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

