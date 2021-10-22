OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of ENSG opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

