Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ARBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.96.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

