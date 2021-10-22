Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 240,178 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 240,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $57,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,383,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:HAE opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.