Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $58,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

