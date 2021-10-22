Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.