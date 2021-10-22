Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,548.51 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

