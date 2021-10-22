Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF opened at $36.34 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

