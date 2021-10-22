SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $5,338,101 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

