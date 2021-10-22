iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $428.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.72. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $297.95 and a 52 week high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

