Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $59,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

