Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Realogy worth $339,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

