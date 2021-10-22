Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 50,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,647,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,876,972.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

