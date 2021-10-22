Vanguard Group Inc. Has $361.95 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $361,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $26,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

