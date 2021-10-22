Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $32,480.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $32,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

