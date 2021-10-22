Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Sell

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inari Medical have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company exited second-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It witnessed an expansion in its gross margin in the quarter under review. Per management, the robust second-quarter performance reflects the company’s focus on treating and transforming the lives of its patients. Raised revenue outlook for 2021 instills optimism. In the second quarter, the company treated a record number of patients, which bolstered revenues (150% on a year-over-year basis) in the quarter under review, thereby significantly expanding its commercial footprint. However, heavy dependency on the broad adoption of its products remains a concern. Probability of incurring operating losses in the near term is a headwind.”

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,049. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Inari Medical by 238.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inari Medical by 833.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 234,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

