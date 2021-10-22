Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $231.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

