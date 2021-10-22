Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

