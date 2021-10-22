Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.31% of Hillenbrand worth $364,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.