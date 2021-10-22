Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $368,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,928.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

