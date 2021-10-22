Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom."

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Farfetch stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

