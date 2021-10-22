Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.35 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Camden National worth $36,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

CAC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $724.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

