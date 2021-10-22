Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.