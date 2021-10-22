Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.