Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

