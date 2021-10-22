Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
