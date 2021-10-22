Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders. In the first half of 2021, it returned $53.7 million (share repurchase) and $30.3 million (dividends) to shareholders. In April, the company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. Improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) is encouraging. Knight-Swift's decision to increase its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $3.90-$4.05 (earlier: $3.45-$3.60) reflects improvement in freight conditions. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, partly due to lingering coronavirus-led headwinds and increase in operating expenses. Inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses represent an added headwind.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

KNX opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

