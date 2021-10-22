NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $14.75 on Friday. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.