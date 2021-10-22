Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

