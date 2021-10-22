Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $592.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.