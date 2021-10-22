Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $592.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
