Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $186,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

