Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
