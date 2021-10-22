Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $50,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

