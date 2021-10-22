Fmr LLC Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,727 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $52,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,142,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

