JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of Glatfelter worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 89.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.