JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,467 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

