Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.91 Million Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.64% of Inogen worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock worth $2,502,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

