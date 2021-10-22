BlackRock Inc. Sells 415,796 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.12% of Nkarta worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $563.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

