JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.26 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

