Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

