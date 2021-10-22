Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Companhia Brasileira have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company is benefiting from strength in its online operations. This was witnessed in second-quarter 2021, wherein both GPA Brazil and Grupo Exito segments gained from robust online sales. Toward this end, the company’s delivery models like James Delivery and Click & Collect have been yielding favorably. That being said, second-quarter revenues were hurt by curbs to contain the new wave of the virus, as well as tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge that stemmed from the initial stockpiling. Gross revenues decreased 6.5% year over year in local currency. Also, the company’s net income from continuing operations declined significantly from the year-ago period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

