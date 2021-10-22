Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

