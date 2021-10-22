Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. For fiscal 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.30. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 68%. Greif has been witnessing improvement in its key end markets, which is expected to aid results in fiscal 2021. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will drive savings. Even though the company is implementing price increase actiins, escalating raw material and old corrugated container costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain disruption are likely to impact Greif's results.”

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $64.39 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $572,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.