Peter Lawrence Gianulis Purchases 150,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,955,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,322,645.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

