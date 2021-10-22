Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $24.98. Core & Main shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1,011 shares traded.
CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
