Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $24.98. Core & Main shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1,011 shares traded.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

