L. Becker Hewes Sells 729 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BPMC stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

