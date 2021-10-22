The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $184.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.91.

The Hershey stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.05.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

