Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires $85,566.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 10,499 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $278,118.51.

On Thursday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.15.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

NYSE REPX opened at $26.25 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

