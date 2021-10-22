Fmr LLC Purchases 318,298 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $55,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

