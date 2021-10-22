Fmr LLC Sells 27,215 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $53,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $705.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $707.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by $1.17. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

