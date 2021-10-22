Fmr LLC Acquires 275,179 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $59,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Construction Partners by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,305.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

